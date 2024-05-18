Alleged Corruption: Lawyer Petitions Interior Minister, Seeks Suspension Of NSCDC CG, Ahmed Audi

A former Special Prosecutor of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Properties, Tosin Ojaomo, has lodged a complaint with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, regarding an ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into allegations of corruption against Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

In order to ensure public safety and protect the integrity of the investigation, Ojaomo has recommended the immediate suspension of Audi to prevent any potential interference.

Naija News understands that the petition, dated May 15, was addressed to Tunji-Ojo and copies were also sent to President Bola Tinubu, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, and the Chairman of the EFCC, Olanipekun Olukoyede.

Ojaomo highlighted that it is widely known that the EFCC has been scrutinizing the NSCDC in recent weeks due to allegations of financial mismanagement, and significant progress has been made by the anti-graft agency in this regard.

Furthermore, Ojaomo alleged that Audi is also facing a separate accusation of acquiring properties without proper explanation, which has been brought before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

According to Ojaomo, the application is based on the provisions of Section 8 of the Nigeria – Security and Civil Defence Corps Act, 2003 (As Amended), and Section 11 of the Interpretation Act, 2004, which grant the minister the authority to recommend the appointment and removal of any individual appointed by the President to the position of Commandant General of the NSCDC.

The petition reads: “We are compelled to make this request as the investigation of the agency cannot be thoroughly and discreetly conducted if the current Commandant General of the NSCDC is allowed to continue in office while the investigation continues because most of the financial activities of the agency which form the subject-matter of the investigation are conducted under the current CG’s watch.

“It will be in the interest of public safety and to safeguard the investigation process to prevent any possible interference in the investigation, that we request the immediate recommendation of the suspension of the current commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, to allow an unfeathered investigation into the subject matters of the investigation.

“The revelations that the current Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is directly linked to the investigation wherein a company linked to him known as Keltes Security and Consultancy Limited was alleged to have received some contracts from Tantita Security Limited which is also a company under the agency’s supervision have raised more dust which may request the anti-corruption agencies to require some clarifications directly from him.

“In fact, there is a pending allegation of unexplained property acquisition which was also levelled against him before the Code of Conduct Bureau, CBB.

“In view of these facts it will be in the interest of public safety and to protect the integrity of the office to suspend Dr Abubakar Audi the current Commandant-General of NSCDC so that the EFCC can conduct a thorough and discreet investigation into the matter.”