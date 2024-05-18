‘You’re Endangering Them’ – Group Faults EFCC For Mentioning Bello’s Children In Corruption Allegation

The Child’s Rights Advocacy Network (CRANE), a prominent child rights organization, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to safeguard the rights of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello’s minor children during its ongoing probe into his financial activities.

Naija News reports that the plea was made at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

CRANE highlighted concerns over the potential harm and public scrutiny the children might face due to the investigation.

The organization criticized the EFCC for compromising the children’s privacy by discussing their private affairs during public communications, such as press releases and statements.

A spokesperson for CRANE, Franklin Edede, expressed grave concerns about the treatment of Bello’s children, emphasizing that the EFCC’s actions could contravene both Nigerian laws and international conventions protecting children’s rights.

“Our children are increasingly becoming endangered species, facing numerous threats that violate their fundamental rights and hinder their development,” Edede stated.

He specifically pointed out that the American International School, Abuja’s public disclosure about the remittance of the children’s school fees to the EFCC was alarming and inappropriate.

Such actions inadvertently expose children to unnecessary public exposure and potential harassment, which is contrary to their best interests.

CRANE has called on the EFCC to cease all actions and public declarations that could harm Bello’s children or violate their rights.

They urged the agency to adhere strictly to due process and the presumption of innocence, particularly in matters involving minors.

Additionally, CRANE appealed to the Bello family to seek psychological support and counselling for their children to mitigate the psychological impact of public exposure.

They also recommended that the family consult legal counsel to address potential violations of their children’s rights.

The advocacy group has also contacted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to ensure that the EFCC’s investigation does not trample on the rights of the children involved.

They called for an impartial investigation into the EFCC’s handling of the children’s case, public condemnation of any tactics that endanger children, and disciplinary action against any EFCC personnel found guilty of violating children’s rights.

“While we support the government’s efforts to combat corruption, it is crucial that these efforts do not undermine the rights and well-being of children,” Edede concluded, underscoring the need for a balanced approach that protects all individuals involved in legal proceedings