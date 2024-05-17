FG, EFCC Declare War On Fake News In Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to combating the spread of fake news in Nigeria by collaborating with the Federal Government.

During yesterday’s official inauguration of the EFCC Radio, 97.3 FM, in Abuja, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and the Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, expressed their unwavering support in this endeavour.

Idris commended the commission for its relentless efforts in tackling economic and financial crimes, emphasizing that the impact of the EFCC cannot be ignored or underestimated by any Nigerian today.

He specifically lauded the commission’s initiative to establish a radio station, which will play a crucial role in countering false narratives, fake news, and biased portrayals of its activities.

Furthermore, Idris assured the EFCC of increased support and collaboration in the radio station’s operations and other commission endeavours.

Olukoyede, on his part, reflected on the journey leading to the radio station’s conception and realization, describing its inauguration as a significant milestone.

The EFCC Chairman criticized the spread of false information and its negative impact on the anti-graft agency’s efforts, emphasizing that the radio station would enable the commission to share its narratives with greater precision.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Emmanuel Udende, emphasized that corruption is a detrimental force hindering the progress and advancement of our nation.

Honourable Kayode Akinolu, the chairman of the House Committee on Financial Crimes, urged all Nigerians to embrace EFCC Radio as their primary station, recognizing the importance of public awareness in the battle against corruption.