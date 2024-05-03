Protesters Storm EFCC Headquarters, Demands Ex-Gov Matawalle’s Probe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been asked to reopen its investigations into the former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.

Naija News reports that some protesters stormed the commission’s headquarters on Friday and requested the move.

The protesters, under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyalists Forum, are asking the anti-graft agency to investigate all petitions against the former governor, including the alleged contract diversion of up to ₦70 billion during his tenure as governor of the state.

The EFCC Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, who received the protest letter on behalf of the chairman, promised protesters that the commission is determined to pursue every corruption case to a logical conclusion.

Recall that Matawalle is the incumbent Minister of State for Defence in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly planning a cabinet reshuffle, which may see some ministers redeployed to different ministries due to underperformance.

Naija News understands that this development comes after Tinubu’s threat to sack non-performing ministers during the opening ceremony of a three-day cabinet retreat in November 2023.

To ensure ministers’ performance and coordination across ministries, departments, and agencies, Tinubu appointed Hadiza Bala Usman as a special adviser on policy coordination.

According to a source in the presidency, Tinubu may carry out the cabinet reshuffle as he marks one year in office, having concluded plans before his recent trip to the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

The Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu, is likely to be redeployed to another ministry due to his underperformance.

Adelabu’s tenure in the power sector has been marred by issues, including his controversial comment that Nigerians are putting on their freezers and air conditioning due to low electricity tariff, which drew criticism and even prompted Tinubu to threaten his sack.

The source revealed that Tinubu directed Adelabu to apologize to Nigerians over his statement justifying the tariff increase for Band A electricity users.