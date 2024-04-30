Bala Mohammed, Abba Yusuf, 10 Others Absent at Northern Governors Meet In Kaduna

Northern Governors, on Tuesday, met at the Kaduna State Government House in Kaduna over the issues affecting the region.

Naija News learned that twelve Governors were absent at the meeting and were represented by their deputies and secretaries of their respective state governments.

According to The Punch, those in attendance were the governors of Gombe State, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Borno, Zamfara, Katsina, and Bauchi States.

It would be recalled that the Northern Governors were in Washington D.C., recently, to discuss and fashion ways to end the scourge of insecurity in their region.

Chairman of the Northern States Governor’s Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, expressed sympathy and unflinching support to the people of Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Plateau, and Zamfara States over their unprecedented security challenges recently.

He urged the state governors to stand together in solidarity by offering a firm commitment to supporting their fellow northern brethren during their difficult times.

According to him, security remains top on their agenda, and during their last meeting, they reaffirmed their willingness to work with the federal government to provide lasting solutions to the security challenges bedevilling their region.

He lamented the current out-of-school children, saying, “Northern Nigeria currently bears the burden of the highest number of out-of-school children in the world,” noting that this is an unacceptable reality that we must urgently address.