Police Kill Two Notorious Bandits In Kaduna State During Gun Battle

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have killed two of the bandits operating in Kuriga village axis, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that the Police team, deployed to the area by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was responding to distress calls about bandits attacking farmers on the outskirts of Kuriga village.

The Police operatives, upon arrival in the area, engaged the criminals in a fierce shootout, leading to the death of two of the bandits while two AK-47 rifles and 17 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene.

The incident happened on Friday and was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“Upon arrival, the security forces engaged the bandits in a fierce firefight, during which two of the criminals were neutralised. The forces recovered two AK-47 rifles and 17 rounds of ammunition from the scene,” he said.

Receiving the report, the governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, commended the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Audu Dabigi, along with his officers and men, for their swift response and successful intervention, which led to the neutralisation of two bandits.

The governor urged the personnel and other security forces in the area to continue pursuing the criminal elements and ensure their complete dislodgement.