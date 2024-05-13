JUST IN: Terrorists Shoot Soldier Dead In Kaduna, Abduct Stepmother

Terrorists have reportedly killed a soldier identified as Yahaya Ayuba (Zabuyia) in Kaduna State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday revealed that the attack happened in Anguwan Rimi, a village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed to journalists by a family member, Kantiok Solomon.

According to him, the assailants also kidnapped the victim’s stepmother during the attack.

Solomon explained that the soldier had just returned from Lagos on Sunday evening and was conversing with his family members at the palace when armed men entered the house.

He said the incident occurred around 11:00 pm last Sunday when the bandits, armed with AK-47 rifles, attempted to abduct the stepmother.

However, the soldier bravely resisted. Unfortunately, the gunmen noticed his uniform hanging on the cushion and immediately shot him without any hesitation.

The PUNCH quoted another resident, Angelo Tagwai, to have disclosed that the attack has thrown the community into confusion, stressing that this is the third time such carnage has happened in the community.

“We’re calling on the security operatives to immediately swing into action to rescue the stepmother and ensure the perpetrators of this act are arrested and prosecuted,” Tagwai.