Eight Opposition Parties Gather In Kaduna To Strategise For 2027 Elections

A summit organized by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna gathered eight opposition parties to strengthen their structures and strategies in preparation for the 2027 general election.

The event, termed the ADC Democracy Summit Kaduna 2024, was centered on reinforcing party foundations as a key strategy to challenge the ruling APC and tackle the nation’s urgent problems.

Prominent political entities such as the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), People’s Redemption Party (PRP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), KOWA, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), and the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) attended the summit, which emphasized the importance of mobilizing grassroots support and promoting political awareness among citizens.

The summit’s chairman, Lawal Nalado, stressed the need to address the hardships faced by Nigerians and promote informed decision-making ahead of the elections.

He dismissed merger speculations and criticized the current administration for worsening national challenges instead of alleviating them.

Reinforcing Nalado’s points, PRP National Chairman Falalu Bello highlighted the necessity of mobilizing voters effectively and choosing credible candidates.

He highlighted resource constraints, lack of internal democracy, and interference from the ruling party as major challenges confronting opposition groups.

The chairman of ADC and IPAC Kaduna State, Ahmed Tujjani, explained that the summit aimed to tackle socioeconomic and political challenges by providing pragmatic solutions.

He emphasized the significance of early engagement and citizen involvement in the electoral process.

Tujjani emphasized that the summit was not about merger or coalition formation but about promoting dialogue and collaboration among opposition parties to address common issues effectively.

