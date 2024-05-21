Seven Killed As Nigerian Army Troops Clash With Terrorists In Kaduna

At least seven terrorists were eliminated in a recent assault by troops of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna State.

Naija News learnt that soldiers from 1 Division of the Nigerian Army stationed at a blocking position in Udawa, Kaduna, engaged the terrorists while conducting a combat patrol along Udawa – Kurebe Road on May 19, 2024.

Furthermore, the troops seized various items such as weapons, motorcycles, and charms during the clashes.

According to a statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya, the soldiers encountered the terrorists during an aggressive patrol and engaged them in intense gunfights.

The statement mentioned that five terrorists and violent extremists were neutralized during the confrontation in Udawa.

Yahaya also listed the items recovered during the operation, which included a pump action gun, 6 cartridges, an empty AK 47 rifle magazine, an MP3 radio, a phone battery, 2 Baofeng radios, 2 Baofeng radio chargers, 4 memory cards, 2 sim cards, and 4 charms.

Additionally, he revealed that troops from the Division stationed at Sabo Birni in Igabi local government of Kaduna State intercepted suspected terrorist movement in the Baka general area on May 19, 2024. The soldiers promptly responded and engaged the terrorists.

“In the firefight that ensued, the terrorists who could not withstand the superior firepower of the troops cowardly fled to nearby hills in disarray with several degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The troops exploited the general area and recovered one AK 47 rifle and two motorcycles while blood stains were seen all over the scene of the incident,” Yahaya said.

In a similar vein, the soldiers from the Division encountered terrorist elements and successfully eliminated two criminals while stationed at Kwaga village in Birnin Gwari local government.

The confiscated items from the criminals consisted of 2 AK 47 rifles, 2 magazines, and 2 motorcycles.

Furthermore, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Maj.-Gen. MLD Saraso, expressed his appreciation for the troops’ proactive approach and urged them to maintain their momentum in order to make life unbearable for terrorists, insurgents, violent extremists, and their associates.

Saraso also made a plea to law-abiding citizens to promptly report individuals seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds to the Nigerian Army or the nearest security agencies.

He appealed to the residents of Kaduna and Niger States to provide the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely and actionable intelligence for swift action.