I Was Never Involved In Contracts Award During My Father’s Govt – El-Rufai’s son

Bello El-Rufai, son of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said he was not involved in awarding contracts during his father’s tenure.

The lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives revealed that he was sent on exile immediately after his father became governor.

In an interview hosted by media personality, Yaya Abba, Bello said he worked in the Enterprise Business Unit of a technology firm during the first four years of his father’s administration in Kaduna.

The lawmaker added that his work experience in the firm made him understand organisational structure.

He said, “I think he (Nasir) is an exceptional mind and the sort of leader that Nigeria really needs; there are many like him.

“When he became governor, we campaigned for him seriously. We knew the wave was coming, we knew there was a merger. We knew Buhari could win this time, especially the alliance that happened with the Southwest.

“Some of us were just learning the process. But immediately he became governor, he sent me, as I say, on exile. Unlike the children of the governors back then, I didn’t really stay in Kaduna doing contracts. ”

Speaking further, the lawmaker stated that he now understands the reason behind his father’s decision to send him away from the political scene.

He said: “What happens to the man in power is that if they can’t get to him, they’ll get to the wives or children,” adding that it was “natural for contractors in Kaduna to think if they come through you, they’ll gain favour.

“He (the father) just took me out of that equation and it really helped.”

Recall that the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, recently accused El-Rufai of leaving a huge debt to the tune of $587 million, N85 billion, and N115 billion in contract liabilities.

Sani claimed that the state is now left with few amounts to pay salaries, while the House of Assembly has begun a probe of the El-rural administration.