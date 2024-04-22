AGN Goes Spiritual After Death Of Junior Pope, Mr Ibu, Others

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has announced a four-day prayer and fasting following the recent tragic deaths in the movie industry.

Naija News reports that the guild’s national president, Emeka Rollas, made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Monday, 22nd April.

Aside from the tragic boat mishap which happened a few weeks ago, Nollywood industry recently lost popular actors, including John Okoafor, also known as Mr Ibu and Amaeachi Muonagor, who battled illness.

According to Rollas, the founder of Streams of Joy International Church, Pastor Jerry Eze, will lead the spiritual exercise.

He added that prayer is essential to avert further losses in Nollywood and urged all Nollywood lovers to join the programme.

He wrote, “In view of the recent passing of our two veteran members and the devastating tragic boat mishap that claimed the lives of five active practitioners including John Paul Odonwodo, aka, Jnr Pope in Asaba, we have decided to seek divine intervention in fasting and prayers to avert similar occurrence in the future.

“Join us on the Alter of Fire from 2nd May to 5th may 2024 for prayers and declarations to deal with this ugly reproach. Actors cannot continue to die like chicken let us reclaim our spiritual airways and highways that seem to have been hijacked by certain powers.

“Other members of the Nollywood are free to join in this programme. I appeal to all NSPDians all over the world and all lovers of ACTORS of NOLLYWOOD to join us in this programme.”