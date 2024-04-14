US Dares Iran, Declares Support For Israel As War Escalates

Advertisement

The United States of America (USA) has declared total support for Israel in the fresh war against Iran.

The US, in a statement made available by the White House, said America’s support for the security of Israel is ironclad, and the United States would stand with the people of Israel and support their defence against these threats from Iran.

It would be recalled that Iran, on Saturday, officially launched an attack against Israel, using several drones and missiles.

The attack is believed to be a retaliatory move following an April 1 attack reportedly carried out by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which killed seven Iranian military officers.

In response, the Israeli war cabinet authorized a retaliatory attack by its military against aggressive actions by Iran. The approval was granted after an emergency meeting of the cabinet following the attack by Iran on Israel.

Reacting to the escalating aggression between the two countries, the White House has issued a statement offering its full support to Israel.

The statement said President Joe Biden is fully in support of Israel and is receiving regular updates on the matter.

“Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel. President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House. His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defence against these threats from Iran,” the White House statement reads.

The position of America is coming despite the threat from Iran against any country, including US, that may want to support Israel in the ongoing war.