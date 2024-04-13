Iran Attacks Israel, Launches Several Missiles And Drones

Advertisement

Iran, on Saturday, officially launched an attack against Israel, using several drones and missiles.

The attack is believed to be a retaliatory move following an April 1 attack reportedly carried out by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which killed seven Iranian military officers.

The Israeli military spokesperson has also confirmed that multiple Iranian drones are en route to Israel.

The Israeli military said it is ready to promptly address Iranian drones upon their arrival.

The Israeli military mentioned that there might be some GPS disturbances while they are dealing with an Iranian drone attack.

As of the time of filing this report, the war cabinet of Israel is currently gathering for a meeting.

The United States had earlier warned that Iran could launch a major attack on Israel with more than 100 drones and dozens of missiles aimed at military targets inside the country.

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory to Americans in Israel not to move outside major cities in order to be protected by the Dome missile defense system.

According to Fox News, the US CENTCOM Commander has left Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials have said the introduction of suicide drones is seen as merely the initial phase.

They anticipate the launch of cruise missiles, as well as the participation of Iranian-backed proxy groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen in the attack.