Attack On Israel: Iran Has Inspired Millions All Over The World – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has commended Iran for launching over 300 drones and missiles against Israel.

The politician said that the action was in the best interest of humanity.

He stated that the attacks by Iran were made to stand up against the bullying and oppression” of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

During an interview, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said the attacks were a strong signal.

He said, “Let me talk about the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran, they have made us proud as human beings as they stood up against the oppression of the Israelis and the barbarity of Netanyahu and his government.

“They have shown the world that even the oppressed and those that have been misrepresented, and those that have been slandered, and lied against, and treated with contempt, when the time is right, they too can stand up against the bullying.

“And that’s what Iran has done. And believe me, the strength of Iran has inspired millions all over the world, not only in Africa, not only in the Middle East, but all over the world.

“At the end of the day those you think could not stand up for themselves, those you have maligned for so many years, those you have misrepresented and those you thought had nothing to offer and that could not stand up to your bully did more well than standing up.”