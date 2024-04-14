Breaking: Israel War Cabinet Approves Military Attack Against Iran

Advertisement

The Israeli war cabinet has authorized a retaliatory attack by its military against aggressive actions by Iran.

The approval was granted after an emergency meeting of the cabinet following the attack by Iran on Israel.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Iran, on Saturday, officially launched an attack against Israel, using several drones and missiles.

The attack is believed to be a retaliatory move following an April 1 attack reportedly carried out by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which killed seven Iranian military officers.

Iran has also officially confirmed that it launched a drone attack targeting Israel, escalating tensions in the region significantly.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on Saturday night declaring the deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) towards Israeli territory.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, revealed in a televised statement that the drones, estimated to number between 100 and 250, were launched from Iran and are expected to take several hours to reach their destination.

“We are following the threat in the airspace. It’s a threat that will take a number of hours to arrive in Israel,” Hagari stated, indicating a serious and prolonged aerial threat.

Amid rising tensions, Israel has taken precautionary measures by closing schools and placing its military on high alert, bracing for potential impacts from the attack.

Videos on the internet show that there’s a serious battle happening over Israel with Iranian suicide drones and cruise missiles going up against Israeli air defences and fighter jets.