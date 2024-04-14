Iran Warns US To Stay Away After Attacking Israel

Advertisement

Iran has warned the US government not to get involved in its recent attack on Israel, on Saturday.

Naija News had earlier reported that Iran, officially launched an attack against Israel, using several drones and missiles.

The attack is believed to be a retaliatory move following an April 1 attack reportedly carried out by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which killed seven Iranian military officers.

Iran which confirmed the attack on Israel claimed that the military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against their diplomatic premises in Damascus,’ Iran’s mission to the UN has said in a post on X.

According to Iran, the matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe.

The post goes on to say that the conflict is between Iran and Israel – and the US “must stay away”.

The post on the Microblogging platform reads, “Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus.

“The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!”