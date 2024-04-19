Iran Activates Air Defence System As 3 Explosions Hit Site In Isfahan

Early Friday morning, Iran’s air defence systems were activated following reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The cause of the activation and the source of the explosions remain unclear, adding to the heightened tensions across the Middle East after a recent unprecedented missile-and-drone attack by Iran on Israel.

IRNA detailed that the air defenses fired across several provinces, though specifics on what triggered the response were not provided.

Residents in the region reported hearing distinct sounds associated with the activation, suggesting a significant military response.

Further compounding the situation, the semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies also reported the sounds of blasts without providing further details.

Concurrently, state television in Iran acknowledged a “loud noise” heard in the area but did not offer additional information regarding the cause or potential targets.

Amidst these developments, commercial flights over western Iran began altering their routes without official explanation, reflecting possible concerns over safety in Iranian airspace.

This move, reported by the semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies, coincided with the reports of explosions, indicating a possibly related sequence of events.

This incident underscores the ongoing volatility in the region following Iran’s attack on Israel, with both local and international stakeholders keenly observing Iran’s military and diplomatic responses.