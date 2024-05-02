Iran Slams Sanctions On US, UK Over Israel Support

Iran has announced sanctions against several key American and British figures and entities, citing their support for Israel during its military actions against the Palestinian group Hamas.

Naija News revealed the Iranian Foreign Ministry revealed the sanctions in a statement on Thursday, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions, particularly following the recent surge in violence in the Gaza Strip.

The sanctions list includes high-profile military leaders such as General Bryan P. Fenton, commander of the US Special Operations Command, and Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, former commander of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

From the UK, the sanctions have targeted Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps, James Hockenhull, commander of the British Army Strategic Command, and operational units of the UK Royal Navy in the Red Sea.

Prominent corporations are also affected, with American companies like Lockheed Martin and Chevron, alongside British firms such as Elbit Systems, Parker Meggitt, and Rafael UK, facing restrictive measures.

The Iranian government has specified that the sanctions would involve the blocking of financial transactions and assets within Iran’s jurisdiction, alongside visa bans and entry prohibitions for the named individuals.

The effectiveness of these sanctions remains to be seen, as it is unclear how significant the financial or operational ties between the sanctioned parties and Iranian entities are.

This development follows intense conflict in the Gaza Strip, triggered by an attack by Palestinian militants on Israel on October 7, which resulted in substantial civilian casualties.