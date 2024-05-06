‘We Will Stand Alone’ – Israeli’s Prime Minister, Netanyahu Declares On Iran, Hamas War

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has maintained that the Middle Eastern country will defend itself against any form of attack and will not care to stand alone doing so.

Netanyahu, who spoke at the opening ceremony for Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day during the weekend, boasts that Israel will defeat its “genocidal enemies.”

Sharing a clip of his speech on his official X handle on Sunday, Netanyahu captioned: “Eighty years ago, in the Holocaust, the Jewish people were totally defenceless against those who sought our destruction.

“Today, we again confront enemies bent on our destruction. I say to the leaders of the world, no amount of pressure, no decision by any international forum, will stop Israel from defending itself.

“As the Prime Minister of Israel – the one and only Jewish state – I pledge here today from Jerusalem on this Holocaust Remembrance Day:

“If Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone.

“But we know we are not alone because countless decent people around the world support our just cause. And I say to you, we will defeat our genocidal enemies. Never again is now.”

Naija News reports that Israel is currently at war with Iran and Hamas militant groups.

Last week, Iran announced sanctions against several key American and British figures and entities, citing their support for Israel during its military actions against the Palestinian group Hamas.

Naija News revealed the Iranian Foreign Ministry revealed the sanctions in a statement on Thursday, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions, particularly following the recent surge in violence in the Gaza Strip.

The sanctions list includes high-profile military leaders such as General Bryan P. Fenton, commander of the US Special Operations Command, and Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, former commander of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

From the UK, the sanctions have targeted Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps, James Hockenhull, commander of the British Army Strategic Command, and operational units of the UK Royal Navy in the Red Sea.

Prominent corporations are also affected, with American companies like Lockheed Martin and Chevron, alongside British firms such as Elbit Systems, Parker Meggitt, and Rafael UK, facing restrictive measures.

The Iranian government has specified that the sanctions would involve the blocking of financial transactions and assets within Iran’s jurisdiction, alongside visa bans and entry prohibitions for the named individuals.

The effectiveness of these sanctions remains to be seen, as it is unclear how significant the financial or operational ties between the sanctioned parties and Iranian entities are.

This development follows intense conflict in the Gaza Strip, triggered by an attack by Palestinian militants on Israel on October 7, which resulted in substantial civilian casualties.