Former UK PM, Boris Johnson Turned Away From Polling Station

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was turned away from his local polling station after forgetting to bring the required photo Identity Card.

Naija News learned that Johnson had joined locals in South Oxfordshire on Thursday to vote in the police and crime commissioner election.

However, polling officials told him he would not be allowed to vote without providing any form of identification.

In a chat with Sky News, a spokesperson for Johnson confirmed that he had forgotten the photo ID, but that he was able to cast his ballot after he returned with a valid ID.

“Mr Johnson voted Conservative,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Also, the UK government said it would “look into” changing the controversial rules which require photo ID in order to vote, so that ID cards of veterans can be added to the list of valid identification.

Recall that as Prime Minister in 2022, Johnson introduced the Elections Act which requires photo ID — a development that sparked intense criticisms from Britons.

There are 22 acceptable forms of ID in the UK including passports, driving licences, blue badges, and certain local travel cards.

Last year, the Electoral Commission warned that the new law could exclude hundreds of thousands of people, including minorities and those with disabilities.