JAPA: UK Govt Reveals Those Who Are Eligible To Bring Dependants

The UK government has stated that only international students enrolling in Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs can bring their dependants to the country.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, revealed this information during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He explained that the change in educational policy earlier this year aimed to reduce the influx of foreign students bringing dependants into the UK.

The diplomat highlighted that the substantial increase in dependants was straining many universities, prompting the introduction of these changes.

Montgomery emphasized that the restrictions do not extend to all categories, clarifying that individuals pursuing long-term research degrees, such as a PhD or doctorate, remain unaffected.

The envoy said, “Those coming to the UK for doctorate can still bring their dependency but if you are coming to the UK with a study visa for an undergraduate degree, or short term master’s degree am afraid the rules have been changed.

“People need to understand why this change was brought in, and it is a sensible change because we have a large higher education sector and most of these universities are in towns across the country.”