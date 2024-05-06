JAPA: Australia, Canada, Germany, Other Countries That Accept Nigerian Masters Students With Dependants (FULL LIST)

The British government’s recent decision to ban foreign students, including Nigerians, from bringing dependants into the country has stirred controversy and raised concerns among prospective international students.

Naija News reports that the UK government has stated that only international students enrolling in Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs can bring their dependants to the country.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

This policy shift, implemented earlier this year, aimed to address the growing trend of foreign students bringing dependents, which was straining many universities.

Dr. Montgomery emphasized that the surge in dependents was placing unsustainable pressure on university resources, prompting the need for these regulatory adjustments.

As a result, the UK’s educational system now limits dependents to PhD students, ensuring a more sustainable approach to international student accommodation.

Here are eight countries where Nigerian Masters students can relocate with their dependents:

1. Australia

Australia’s dependent visa permits family members of Australian citizens, Australian permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens to reside and work in the country, encompassing spouses, children, and other eligible family members.

2. Estonia

While studying in Estonia with a student visa, individuals can apply for a family visa for their relatives to join them. Once granted, family members can accompany them in Estonia for up to one year.

3. Finland

In September 2022, Finland experienced an increase in issued residence permits compared to the previous year, with reduced visa processing times. The D visa allows immediate travel to Finland after obtaining a residence permit, typically sought by individuals whose spouse, parent, or guardian is applying for specific residence permits.

4. Canada

Canada’s immigration levels plan aims to welcome a significant number of new immigrants annually, offering opportunities for economic growth, family reunification, and refugee assistance. The country’s dependent visa permits international students to bring their dependents, who can also work or study full-time upon obtaining relevant permits.

5. Denmark

For those seeking to bring their families to Denmark, the green card Dependent visa is essential. This visa category allows Danish green card holders to relocate with their families while residing and working in the country. Additionally, Denmark offers various dependent visa categories, including the Student Dependent Visa tailored for the spouses or unmarried children under 18 of foreign students studying in the country.

6. New Zealand

New Zealand’s dependent child student visa facilitates the joining of dependent children with their parents in the country for primary or secondary school education. Notably, dependent children may be treated as domestic students, exempting them from tuition fees.

7. Germany

Germany’s dependent visa, also known as a family reunion visa, enables spouses, children, and other family members to reunite and reside with their relatives in Germany, either temporarily or permanently.

8. Sweden

Sweden offers various permits allowing individuals to relocate with their dependents as a highly developed Scandinavian nation.

The specific type of permit required depends on the individual’s circumstances, with Sweden being renowned for its quality of life and development indices.