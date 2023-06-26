UK Awaits Tinubu’s Ministerial Appointments For Enhanced Nigeria Ties

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, stated that the UK is looking forward to the appointment of ministers by President Bola Tinubu.

These appointments are essential for the UK to take the next steps in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

In an interview with newsmen, Montgomery revealed that the UK has identified six areas for mutual benefit.

He indicated that the UK’s interest in improving bilateral ties is driven by Tinubu’s recent economic decisions.

Montgomery remains optimistic about Nigeria’s trajectory in the coming years, saying, “We wish to build on our economic relations in particular and the first decisions by the new administration show that it is going to take big decisions on the economy which I think will give us the opportunity to grow our trade, investment, and economic relations.”

Once the new ministers are appointed, Montgomery sees potential for increased cooperation in development, economy, security and defence, foreign policy, home affairs, and trade and industry.

He stated, “I will say that there are six areas we would like to explore. The first is long-standing development cooperation.

“I think what the UK always needs to do when a new administration comes into place is, we need to understand the priorities of that administration and how we can adapt and work in mutual partnership and with our development programmes.

“The second is the economic area. We already have a good economic dialogue but we would like to take the next step and develop a form of a more enhanced trade and partnership – something I am quite keen to discuss with the new minister of trade and industry.

“The third area is security and defence, which we would like to evolve and take forward. We already have a good relationship on home affairs, with your interior ministry and other agencies, and that is an area where we would like to continue our collaborations.

“Finally, we would like to have a more systematic dialogue on foreign policy. Nigeria has played a very valuable role in regional and continental issues and the UK would like to have a more systematic foreign policy dialogue with the government of Nigeria once the ministers and advisers are in place.”

Addressing the recent UK policy on foreign student visa restrictions, Montgomery clarified that the policy is not aimed at discouraging Nigerian students but is instead designed to manage the pressure on social services for students.

He urged Nigerians to see the new visa regime in a broader context, stating it is “really a positive for Nigeria and the United Kingdom.”

Montgomery highlighted the success of Nigerian students in acquiring UK visas, with a 97% approval rate.

He also pointed to a five-fold increase in the number of Nigerian students in UK universities over the past three years.

He believes that Nigerians stand to gain significantly from the international exposure and networks offered by studying in the UK.