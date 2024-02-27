“We Can Proudly Say That We Have Turned Abuja To A Construction Site” – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has boasted that the adminstration of President Bola Tinubu has revived developmental projects in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to him, such projects were at a standstill for eight years, but with the advent of the Tinubu administration, Abuja has been turned into a ‘construction site.’

Naija News reports Wike made the submission on Tuesday when he played host to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery.

“Before now, it does appear that there were no activities in Abuja, with many residents complaining that the city is so docile and nothing was happening.

“However, since we came on board, you can see that activities have come up in terms of infrastructure, particularly road infrastructure.

“We can proudly say that we have turned Abuja to a construction site, which was not the case in the past eight years,” he said.

The Minister added that the ongoing developmental activities are based on the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Tinubu.

He also stated that considerable progress has been made by the security agencies in fighting bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the FCT.

“You can comparatively say today that the level of insecurity has come down so much in Abuja because of the level of support and the commitment of security agencies, particularly the police.

“We have given the police and other security agencies a lot of logistics support that have effectively helped them to perform their assignments.

“I can tell you that we have made tremendous progress in terms of arresting kidnappers, and I am sure you are following the news about the everyday arrest of criminals,” he said.