“We Will Come After You If You Don’t Stop Insulting Wike” – FCT Minister’s Associate Warns Fubara

Tensions have escalated in Rivers State as Bright Amaewhule, a supporter of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, issued a stern warning to the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

During the inauguration of the Nyesom Wike International Market in Omagwa, Amaewhule accused Governor Fubara and his allies of repeatedly insulting Wike, including during events celebrating Fubara’s Supreme Court victory.

This discord appears to have shattered the peace pact brokered by President Bola Tinubu in October 2023, aimed at resolving differences between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.

Wike, expressing his disenchantment in a media interaction on April 2 in Abuja, dismissed any prospects of reconciliation with Fubara in the near future.

In response, Fubara, on April 3, broke his silence by issuing a veiled threat against his critics, promising unexpected consequences for those pressuring him to adhere strictly to the presidential directives.

This political rift threatens to deepen the division within the state’s governance, highlighting the complex dynamics between the current governor and his once mentor, now turned political adversary.

However, Amaewhule, a loyalist to Wike, spoke on Friday, “You have been insulting your boss, the immediate governor of Rivers State. You have given him names and allowed riff-raffs to insult him on different occasions in your so-called thanksgiving for your Supreme Court victory.”

According to Punch, he further emphasised that the Supreme Court victory belonged not only to Fubara but to all Rivers people, including those who worked to secure his position as governor.

“That Supreme Court victory is not only for you. The Supreme Court victory is for Rivers people. We all worked for you and the PDP for you to be where you are today,” he stated.

Amaewhule warned that if the insults toward Wike and President Bola Tinubu continue, Wike’s loyalist group will retaliate.

“If you don’t stop, if you don’t stop, we will come after you. We are not afraid. We are not afraid. That Government House does not only belong to you, it belongs to Rivers people,” he said.

The GDI spokesperson also reminded Fubara of Wike’s role in his ascension to power, saying, “All of us fought for you to be there, and Wike fought for you to be there. So if you want to continue to insult Wike, be prepared, you will run. You will run.”

Amaewhule further criticised Fubara’s background, claiming he was merely a civil servant without the political experience and sacrifices made by others.

“You’re just a civil servant, you’re not a politician. You have not paid any price that we have paid in the past,” he stated.

Amaewhule further stated, “From tomorrow, we will be observing your supporters, we will be observing your followers. Any further attempts to insult the president of Nigeria, to insult our grand patron, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, then be ready for war, and you will pay the price.”

The Niger Delta Development Commission and the administration of the Executive Chairman of the Ikwerre Local Government Council, Dr Samuel Nwanosike, partnered to build the Wike International Market and Motor Park Omagwa in the Ikwerre Local Government Area.

On Friday, April 26, the market was inaugurated by Wike, who was represented by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, O. K. Chinda.