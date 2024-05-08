What Will Happen If You Attempt To Impeach Fubara – Rivers Govt Sends Message To Lawmakers Loyal To Wike

The Rivers State Government has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its call on the State House of Assembly to immediately commence an impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, warned the 27 lawmakers in the State House of Assembly to desist from such a move.

Naija News recalls that the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, had at a press conference in Port Harcourt called on the State Assembly to quickly commence impeachment process against the governor.

However, Johnson insisted that any attempt to impeach Fubara will be resisted by the people of Rivers State.

He argued that the lawmakers, who are loyal to Federal Capital Terrority (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, lacked the moral standing to impeach the governor.

He said, “It is not going to be an easy journey. They should not imagine embarking on it because Rivers people will resist them. Rivers people will resist them because it is even baseless to think of it. They are not fighting with legitimacy; they are only fighting for their own survival. On what plank will you put that? The law says you can’t put legality on illegality.

“As far as we are concerned, they do not even have the locus standi to do that. They should not even bother to start it because Section 109(g) has settled the case. It says if an Assembly member defects from his own party that brought him to power, you automatically lose his seat. They have done that, and it is settled. Our Constitution is the grand norm.

“The court, the Supreme Court, is there to look at these elementary issues. There is also a subsisting judgement on this, so we don’t need a second opinion on whether we should respect them as Assembly members or not. The Supreme Court has already declared those seats vacant.

“Tony Okocha was just yesterday declared as not being a member of APC by a former chairman of the party, Sokonte Davies. He is a factional chairman. We want the faction led by Chief Emeka Beke to say the same thing. Okocha is standing on one leg. His call is an empty call. His advice to impeach the governor is a journey that leads nowhere, and they will not succeed. The lawmakers are not existent, and they are not seen in law.”