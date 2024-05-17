Remove Fubara’s Protective Cover, Stop Aiding Impunity – Lawmaker Tells Tinubu

A member of the House of Representatives loyal to the Minister of (FCT), Solomon Bob, has urged President Bola Tinubu not to support the alleged constitutional abuse by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking via a statement issued on Friday, the lawmaker insisted that Fubara’s recent comment, issued by his media aide is preposterous.

He argued that the Rivers governor outrageous lawlessness and assault on the constitution required that he faces the consequences of his actions.

Bob begged Tinubu to remove any “protective cover” for Fubara and allow the law to take its course on the governance and management of the state’s resources.

According to him, “President Tinubu must not appear like an enabler of impunity and egregious unlawful behaviour. Governor Fubara destroyed an entire branch of the government to the rubble.

“He is running a government without a budget and spending Rivers people’s money recklessly. He has illegally withheld funds due to local governments, and our people are running on empty.

“The House of Assembly, which has the constitutional responsibility to take necessary measures against the governor, must not be fettered.

“At the moment, that’s the impression I get. I listened to the president’s media aide the other day, and I was disappointed. His statement is preposterous. If you do nothing in the face of gross lawlessness and constitutional abuse such as Fubara is displaying in Rivers State, that’s not neutrality; that’s siding with impunity, lawlessness, and tyranny.”