Wike Vs Fubara: Rivers Elders Are Behind The Governor – Secondus

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said Rivers State elders are backing Governor Siminalayi Fubara in his political battle with his predecessor cum the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads since October 2023, when some lawmakers in the state began impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Despite President Bola Tinubu’s intervention, the governor has been at war with 27 lawmakers in the state who are loyal to the FCT minister and have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, five commissioners loyal to Wike resigned from the State Executive Council during the week.

Speaking with Punch on Friday, Secondus said Governor Fubara has the support of leaders in the state, and they all backing him in the supremacy battle with Wike.

He said the support cut across political parties, adding that Rivers elders won’t open their eyes and allow the peaceful state to go into a crisis that will consume it.

The former PDP chairman said Rivers is an oil-producing state, and anything that affects it will have a ripple effect on the nation’s revenue.

Secondus, however, urged President Tinubu to call Wike to order and stop him from plunging the state into an avoidable crisis.

He said: “In my case, you know I’m a member of the PDP, and I have the moral right to support him. Even during the election, I was with him. Now, every leader in the state is queuing behind the governor in this face-off; we cannot just wait and allow an individual to give our state a bad name.

“As I said, Rivers is an oil-producing state and anything that affects it will have a ripple effect on the nation’s revenue. We have to guide against that. That is why I want President Bola Tinubu to call his minister to order and stop him from plunging Rivers State into an avoidable crisis.“

