Rivers Crisis: Former Gov Dickson Sends Crucial Warning to Fubara, Advises Him On How To Handle Wike

The erstwhile governor of Bayelsa State has sent a word of advice to the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara amidst rift with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Dickson warned Fubara not to forget the human machinery that helped him take over the office of the number one citizen of the oil-producing state.

The senator gave the warning when he led a team of political and traditional leaders in Bayelsa on a solidarity visit to the Rivers state government house in Port Harcourt on Monday, May 6.

He urged Fubara to acknowledge and thank Wike for helping him to attain his position as governor.

Dickson said, “Acknowledging that power comes from above and that God gives it to whoever He pleases, at any time He pleases.

“It is also appropriate at this point to acknowledge and especially thank the human instrument that God used in supporting you, your deputy, and our party (PDP) into office in Rivers state at the time He did, especially the person of your predecessor and my brother, the current minister of FCT.”

He warned that if the political crisis in the state was not handled with care, it could destroy the foundations laid by the state’s past leaders.

Dickson then called for support, unity, and reconciliation for Rivers State’s leadership. His call came amid political developments that threatened the state’s stability and progress.