Wike Vs Fubara: FCT Speaks On Being Distracted By Rivers State Crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said he is not distracted by the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Wike made this disclosure on Friday while inspecting some key projects ready for commissioning by President Bola Tinubu, starting from May 27 to mark his one-year in office.

There are several insinuations that Wike is distracted by the current political crisis in Rivers state and he is not focusing on his job as the FCT minister.

However, Wike said if he was distracted by the crisis, many projects ready for commissioning in FCT would not be possible.

He said: “I am not distracted as FCT minister. If I’m distracted, you will not see all these projects in FCT.”

Meanwhile, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has said his government has defeated its political detractors and enemies.

Fubara stated this on Thursday during a gathering with the national and state leadership of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) as they embarked on a solidarity walk to the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The governor said his enemies could not sleep well again after they failed to achieve their plans while celebrating his one year in office.

While thanking the IYC members, Fubara encouraged the Ijaw nation to participate in celebrating the liberation of the state, adding that there would not be any need to disrupt the peace.

He stressed that every true Rivers indigene is a liberator, expressing his joy at welcoming them on such a significant day to reaffirm their collective commitment to liberation.

