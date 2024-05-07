‘Wike’s Role In My Emergence As Governor Is Not Enough To Worship Him, I Can’t Do That’ – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that he would not worship the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, simply because he contributed to his emergence as governor.

Naija News reports that Fubara made the declaration on Monday when he received the Bayelsa State delegation of political and traditional leaders, led by former governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson, at Government House in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara noted that God uses humans as helpers, and there is nothing wrong with helping another person, but that does not mean the helper should take the place of God.

He further acknowledged the roles of the state leaders, especially the immediate past governor of Rivers State, in his political career and emergence as governor, but that is not enough to worship him.

He said, “God can do anything He wants to do when He wants to do it. It is only for us to realise that. God will not come down from Heaven but will pass through one man or woman to achieve His purpose.

“So, for that reason, when we act, we act as humans; human vessels that God has used, and not seeing yourself as God.

“I want to say this clearly that we appreciate the role our leaders, most especially the immediate past governor, played. But that is not enough for me to worship a human being. I can’t do that.”