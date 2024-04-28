Rivers Crisis: Wike Did Not Make Fubara The Governor Of Rivers State – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), West Frimabo Paul, has said the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, did not make Siminalayi Fubara the Governor of Rivers State.

He argued that citizens of the state who came out in droves to vote for Fubara were those who made him governor.

Paul urged Wike to allow Fubara and Rivers state to breathe.

He stated this during a chat with Legit on Sunday, saying that Wike cannot control the oil-rich south-south state from the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Paul insisted that Fubara would govern Rivers state independently without being controlled by any Godfather.

He said, “Godfatherism’ has over time impoverished many states and has been known as an ill that blows no good. Rivers State is an independent State. Every governor from Pa. Odili to Amaechi to even Wike operated independently, and Fubara will also operate independently. Wike can not be Minister of FCT and Governor of Rivers State at the same time.

“Wike can not control Rivers State from Abuja, Rivers State has a sitting Governor who happens to be very competent. Wike should allow Rivers State to breathe. Wike did not make Fubara a governor, the good people of Rivers State made Simi Fubara the Governor of Rivers state and Fubara is showing gratitude through good stewardship.”