‘Nobody Told Me About It’ – Wike’s Ally, Orbih Refuses To Accept Edo PDP Gov’ship Campaign Council Membership

The National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih, has turned down the party’s governorship campaign council’s membership in Edo State.

The leader of the anti-Obaseki’s Legacy Coalition in the party said he was not consulted before his name was added to the governorship campaign council’s list.

Orbih, who is an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, insisted that he would not have anything to do with the Edo PDP governorship campaign council.

He said “Nobody told me of any governorship campaign council membership in Edo PDP, I am not aware of it.

“Some people, who saw my name on the list, called me. I have not seen the list, and I am not aware of it. I am not party to the composition of the campaign council.”

The State Campaign Council is chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki. Other members include his deputy, Marvellous Omobayo; Edo Speaker Blessing Agbebaku; Edo Chairman of PDP, Tony Aziegbemi; PDP candidate for the 2024 governorship election (Ighodalo) and the deputy governorship candidate, Osarodion Ogie; Segun Saiki; and Donald Okugbe; as members.

Also on the state campaign council are Chris Nehikhare, Joe Edionwele, Felix Akhabue, Yekini Idiaye, Bayo Ogedengbe, Samuel Ali, Ethan Uzamere, Isoken Omo, Pastor Kennedy Osifo, Chief Osaro Idah, Bright Iyamu and Mrs. Stella Igbinovia, among others.