Fubara: ‘Tinubu Will Not Side You’ – Presidency Tells Wike, Others Amidst Rivers Crisis

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, has told the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike and others that his principal will not take sides in the ongoing crisis rocking Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Ngelale disclosed the President’s position during an interview on TVC.

According to him, all those with the assumption that Tinubu would take their side in the Rivers State political crisis would be disappointed.

The Special Adviser insisted that Tinubu will not allow any attempt to frustrate the Rivers government.

He said, “I believe that anyone who believes that by their actions, whether it’s from the Federal level, State level or the legislative branch in the State or the executive branch in the state, if they are banking on Mr. President to take sides on this matter, they’re mistaking and they’ll be disappointed.

“Mr. President will not do that. What he will do is to ensure that everybody has what they need in order to work.

“He will also ensure that any attempt to frustrate the operation of the Rivers State Government of conducting its affairs in a way that it would benefit the Rivers people, that’s obviously not going to be allowed by this President or anybody else.

“So, I think there’s a need for all stakeholders to understand that Mr President won’t take sides.”