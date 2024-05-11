Rivers Crisis: Where Does The Issue Of Worship Come From? Wike Replies Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has denied asking Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State to worship him.

Wike made the denial on Saturday while speaking at an event held at Ogu-Bolo in honour of Chief George Thompson Sekibo.

Naija News recalls Governor Fubara, had on Monday, said that he would not worship Wike, simply because he contributed to his emergence as governor.

Fubara made the declaration when he received the Bayelsa State delegation of political and traditional leaders, led by former governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson, at Government House in Port Harcourt.

But Wike, on Saturday, while reacting to Fubara’s remark, said he didn’t request worship from anybody, adding that only God deserves to be worshipped.

He, however, added that it is okay for people to appreciate what God has used people to do for them.

He said: “It is not easy to be a public officer and the people decide to honour you. Let me thank the Ogu council of chiefs and the entire community who insisted that their son should be honoured.

“You have refused politics to divide you. It shows that you have the interest of your community in mind. I came because I respect people, who appreciate what God has used people to do for them.

“God uses people to help others. So when you have been helped, you appreciate them. God will know you have appreciated him. Nobody can worship man. All of us believe that it is only God we will worship.

“As politicians we appreciate people who have helped us. When I came to ask you to support me, you supported me. Did I worship you? Did I ask you to worship me. If you had not supported me, I would not have been where I am. Did you tell me to worship you? So where does the issue of worship come from?”