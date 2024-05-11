I Made A Mistake With Fubara, Will Correct It At The Appropriate Time – Wike Opens Up On Rivers State Crisis

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has shared some fresh details about the political crisis rocking the state.

Wike, who is the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), submitted that he made a mistake in supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara to emerge as his successor.

Speaking on Saturday at the grand civic reception held at Ogu-Bolo in honour of Chief George Thompson Sekibo, Wike begged for God’s forgiveness as well as the people’s forgiveness for making an error in judgment.

Speaking further, the FCT Minister vowed to correct his mistake at the right time.

Wike said: ”I want to say this clearly, in life we have made a mistake. I have made a mistake. I own it up and I say God forgive me. I have said all of you forgive me. But we will correct it at the appropriate time. I am a human, I am bound to make a mistake. So forgive me for making a wrong judgement. So nobody should kill.”

Speaking further on the current political crisis rocking Rivers State, Wike called out the camp of Governor Fubara, saying no injunctions obtained at 2am or 4am would stop the law and due process from taking its course in the state.

“If they like they can go to anybody by 2am or 4am to get injunction. The law will take its course. We must follow due process,” Wike said.