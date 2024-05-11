Don’t Be Afraid, Nobody Can Remove You – Wike Assures Rivers Assembly Lawmakers Loyal To Him

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to him that nobody can sack them from their positions.

Wike, however, appealed to all his supporters to continue to embrace peace, boasting that he remains in charge of political happenings in Rivers State.

Speaking at an event on Saturday at Ogu-Bolo in honour of Chief George Thompson Sekibo, which had some of the Rivers Assembly members in attendance, Wike said his supporters need not be afraid of anybody, adding that those who worked against him in the past are no longer relevant in the scheme of things.

On the political crisis in Rivers State which has pitched him against the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the former Governor said at the right time, people will know who is who.

He said, “Don’t be afraid nobody will remove you as a lawmaker. Most of you don’t understand. This is our work. Our business is to make them to fear. That is what I am doing. We will make them to be angry everyday and they will continue to make mistakes.

“So don’t worry yourselves. We won’t give money to anybody to go and buy arms to kill anybody. I have maintained peace and I want to beg all you to continue to maintain peace. Nobody will tell me that I can’t live in my house or go to my house. But all of you should maintain the peace. Follow law and due process..we will get to the end

“As you see me I stand straight. I think well. I came with senator Magnus Abe. I work with people that have brains. On politics, when people with brains agree they disagree. Those, who don’t know what to do but said they would bring me down, who born them? They are nowhere. When you are in charge, you are in charge.

“Everything will calm down. All these people running around, they would come down. Boma worked for his appointment, he showed loyalty and commitment and that is why God placed him there. Don’t worry.

“Let me also advised you, forget about how they abuse us. You must be alive for people to abuse you. If you are dead, will they abuse you? At the appropriate time when the results will be announced, we will know who is who. We have defeated them severally.

“Some.of them ran to Abuja but when I went to Abuja, they ran back here. Have you not seen the way Abuja is moving? No amount of propaganda can help you. Ogu people have shown loyalty and I want to thank you.”