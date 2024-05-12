How Wike Sent Peter Obi Out Of PDP – Atiku’s Spokesperson Reveals

Paul Ibe, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubarkar, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of orchestrating Peter Obi’s move from PDP to the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News recalls that Peter Obi was the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 presidential election but dumped the party for the LP ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The former Governor of Anambra State later became a reckoning force in the last general election, securing over six million votes.

Since the PDP and Labour Party lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, the leading opposition has yet to resolve its internal crisis.

In an interview with Nigerian journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, on the Mic On podcast, Paul Ibe disclosed that Atiku was ready to zone the PDP presidential ticket to the Southeast.

However, Wike frustrated the move, insisting that it must be zoned to the Southern region in general because of his personal interest, which forced Peter Obi to leave the party.

He said: “Wike had promoted the zoning of the presidency to the south. Atiku Abubakar had said that he was prepared to get himself off the ticket if the party zoned the ticket to the Southeast.

“Wike frustrated that effort because he believed that if it was zoned to the south, not the southeast, he would be in the best position to be able to get the ticket.”