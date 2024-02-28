Wike Reveals His Administration’s Top Priorities To British High Commission

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that security, agriculture and job creation are among his administration’s top priorities.

He said this on Tuesday in Abuja when he received a delegation from the British High Commission in Nigeria led by the British High Commissioner, Richard Montgomery.

The British High Commissioner had asked the priorities of the FCT Administration in order to improve bilateral relations.

In response, Wike explained that creating jobs, especially in the agricultural sector, is being prioritized to ensure that the teeming youth in the FCT are provided with a source of livelihood.

He added that the FCT Administration, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has also provided the necessary support to the security agencies to address the security challenges in the FCT.

He said the ongoing provision of infrastructure in the Abuja city center and the Area Councils, apart from accelerating the development of the FCT, are also avenues for job creation for the youths who would be engaged during the projects.

According to the Minister, “When you say priority, creation of jobs is key. If you are not able to create jobs, of course, you know what that will mean for the teeming youths. So, we believe that the creation of jobs is not only in the white-collar sector. Through these activities, many of the youths are employed.

“If you go to the area councils today, there are lots of jobs going on that have created opportunities for the youths to be employed. So, the creation of jobs is a priority for this administration.”

Speaking further, Wike also noted that the FCT has vast arable lands for agriculture.

He expressed the readiness of the FCT Administration to collaborate with investors in the agricultural sector to create employment for youths and promote food security.