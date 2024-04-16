Nigeria, Israel Set To Deepen Cooperation In Sustainable Agriculture Initiatives

The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, has affirmed Israel’s willingness to strengthen cooperation with Nigeria to promote sustainable agriculture.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday in Abuja, during an executive roundtable convened by Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River and attended by members of the diplomatic community, Freeman, who holds the position of Permanent Representative of Israel to ECOWAS, revealed this information.

The roundtable was organized to make the state’s business investment climate more visible.

“Israel has got a strong partnership with Nigeria, and we are looking to strengthen our partnership with the states of the federation as well.

“At our level, we want to partner with the Government of Cross River, particularly in the area of the blue economy that is there,” Freeman said.

Although no agreement has been signed, the cost implication of the investment between Israel and Cross River will be massive, according to him.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army warned Iran that it would face consequences after a series of missiles were launched over the weekend.

Recall that Iran had launched over 300 missiles and drones at Israel in retaliation for an attack on its consulate in Syria, killing some generals on April 1.

Israel’s defence system, with support from the US and other countries, intercepted most of the projectiles fired towards it.

However, Israel’s Army spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said, “Iran will not get (off) scot-free with this aggression.

“We will not allow this aggression in the region.”

Hagari displayed the remnants of a missile at Julis military base during a press conference with journalists.

He warned that while the world was preoccupied with the “nuclear threat from Iran,” the country was also building a “conventional threat,” intending to create a “ring of fire” around Israel.