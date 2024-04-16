Iran: UK Speaks On Proscribing IRGC As Terrorist Organisation

Advertisement

In the wake of Iran’s recent drone and missile attack on Israel, the UK government has voiced its stance on the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The Junior Minister for Victims and Safeguarding, Laura Farris, addressed the issue during an interview with Sky News on Tuesday, highlighting the UK’s approach to handling relations with Iran amidst rising regional conflicts.

When queried about the possibility of the UK designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, Minister Farris noted the value of maintaining diplomatic dialogue with Iran.

She emphasized that while the UK has not currently labeled the IRGC as a terrorist entity, stringent restrictions are in place against the commanders and the organization broadly.

She said, “No one is denying that they are a malign force. We have repeatedly sanctioned both individual commanders and the IRGC more generally, so that puts very severe restrictions on their ability to move. And we’re not suggesting that they’re not a problem.

“[But] one of the things [foreign secretary David Cameron] has been saying more widely is at the moment we have a direct diplomatic channel, a direct line of communication to Tehran.

“Even though relations are difficult, and those conversations are not always easy, there is actually something positive about being able to have face-to-face diplomatic relations.

“This is a unique moment of tension in the Middle East and for the wider region. Everything is focused on cool heads, avoiding escalation.”