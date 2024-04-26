UK Skilled Work Visa Job Categories Get 48% Pay Rise (FULL LIST)

The UK government has announced a 48% increase in the minimum salary requirement for foreign nationals arriving on a Skilled Worker visa, including Nigerian immigrants

The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, announced on behalf of the UK government that the minimum salary requirement for immigrants has increased from £26,200 to £38,700.

The UK skilled work visa was increased to prioritize British workers and cut migration.

In line with the information updated on April 4, 2024, UK businesses are now obligated to provide substantially higher salaries to overseas workers entering the country on Skilled Worker visas.

Cleverly said: “It’s time to turn off the taps and end the flow of cheap workers from abroad.

“Mass migration is unsustainable, and it’s simply not fair. It undercuts the wages of hard-working people who are just trying to make ends meet.

“We are refocusing our immigration system to prioritise the brightest and best who have the skills our economy needs, while reducing overall numbers.

“I promised the British people an immigration system that serves their interests, and to bring numbers down – these tough measures deliver on that commitment. Employers must also play their part and put British workers first.”

The UK has listed the criteria for the various categories of jobs under the skilled work visa scheme.

For salary requirements, it reads: “You’ll usually need to be paid the ‘standard’ salary rate of at least £38,700 per year, or the ‘going rate’ for your job, whichever is higher.

“Your salary is £39,000 per year, but the annual going rate for the job you’ll be doing is £45,000. You do not meet the usual salary requirements for this visa.

“Each occupation code has its own annual going rate. Check the going rate for your job in the going rates table.”

The statement outlined that different salary rules apply to healthcare or education jobs, which are based on national pay scales.

However, for those not in these fields, eligibility for the visa may still be possible if the salary is at least £30,960 per year.

Below are some of the jobs and their corresponding codes listed under the skilled work visa:

1111 Chief executives and senior officials

1121 Production managers and directors in manufacturing

1122 Production managers and directors in construction

1123 Production managers and directors in mining and energy

1131 Financial managers and directors

1132 Marketing, sales and advertising directors

1133 Public relations and communications directors

1134 Purchasing managers and directors

1135 Charitable organisation managers and directors

1136 Human resource managers and directors

1137 Information technology directors

1139 Functional managers and directors not elsewhere classified

1140 Directors in logistics, warehousing and transport

1150 Managers and directors in retail and wholesale

