Nigerians, Other International Students Likely Taking Advantage Of University Education As Cheap Means To Get Visas – UK Authorities Suggests

The United Kingdom Home Secretary, James Cleverly, has raised concerns over the potential misuse of the graduate visa route by international students.

Naija News reports that Cleverly, in a letter to the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), highlighted worries that certain foreign students might be leveraging university courses to secure work visas, thereby “undermining the integrity and quality of the UK higher education system.”

The Home Secretary’s apprehensions revolve around the graduate visa entitlement, which permits international students to work in the UK for two to three years post-graduation.

Cleverly fears that this policy might not be attracting “the brightest and the best” to the nation, as intended.

Cleverly said, “An international student can spend relatively little on fees for a one-year course and gain access to two years with no job requirement on the graduate route, followed by four years’ access to a discounted salary threshold on the skilled worker route.

“This means international graduates are able to access the UK labour market with salaries significantly below the requirement imposed on the majority of migrant skilled workers.”

This comes amidst university leaders voicing concerns that any tightening of graduate visa regulations could precipitate a steep decline in international student enrolment, potentially leading to a financial predicament for institutions heavily reliant on revenue from international tuition fees.

Guardian UK reports that Cleverly directed the MAC to conduct a comprehensive review to ascertain whether the graduate route was being exploited, particularly by those whose primary motive may be immigration rather than education.

He emphasized the relatively low cost of some one-year courses that subsequently provide access to the UK labour market under conditions more lenient than those imposed on other categories of skilled migrant workers.

The inquiry aims to discern whether the current system effectively ensures that the UK attracts highly talented students who contribute to economic growth and bolster the British higher education system.

This investigation comes amid concerns from educational leaders who view the government’s stance as potentially detrimental to the UK’s reputation as a prime destination for international students.

The latest development comes as the UK’s higher education sector grapples with a significant drop in overseas enrolment, which has seen a 40% decline compared to the previous year.