UK Visa Submission Centre Opens In Enugu

The British High Commission in Nigeria has launched a temporary submission centre for United Kingdom (UK) Visas in Enugu State, the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

The commission confirmed the development in a statement made available to journalists on Monday, September 11, 2023.

The PUNCH quoted the commission as saying that the centre would commence operation from Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in addition to current locations in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

The facility will operate out of the Omedel Luxury Hotel, 4/6 Link Road off Pascal and Jerk Bus Stop, Independence Layout, Enugu and will shortly offer a twice-a-week service.

“The appointment system allows an applicant to select Enugu as their application location when applying for a UK Visa.

“The temporary submission centre in Enugu opens as a Premium Location, meaning it will cost NGN246,250.00, which includes a Premium Lounge appointment, courier return, SMS notifications, general customer support and guidance.”

“Demand for visa services will be carefully monitored and service reviewed/expanded should there be sufficient volumes. TLS will trial this location for at least 3 months to assess uptake of the service and enable decisions on continuation,” the statement noted.