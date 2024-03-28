Six Lawmakers Dump Labour Party For PDP, Give Reasons

Six members of the Enugu State House of Assembly elected under the Labour Party‘s (LP) platform have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that the lawmakers announced their defection during the Assembly’s plenary on Thursday, and the motion for their defection to be accepted was moved by Rt. Hon. Iloabuchi Aniagu and was seconded by Rt. Hon. Jane Eneh.

The defectors included the Chief Whip of the House and member representing Igboeze North I, Hon. Ejike Eze; the leader of the House and member representing Enugu North, Hon. Johnson Ugwu and the member representing Enugu South Rural, Hon. Princess Ugwu.

Others include, member representing Nsukka East, Hon. Pius Ezeugwu, member representing Igbo-Etiti West, Hon. Amuka Williams and member representing Oji River, Hon Osita Eze.

The lawmakers cited irreconcilable division and incessant crisis within the Labour Party at the national level and across all the state chapters as the reason for their defection.

They also referenced cases of the National Chairman, Julius Abure, Apapa factions, the national treasurer allegation and their parent body, NLC, as some of the divisions within the party.

They expressed hope that the PDP would give them the platform to continue serving the interests of their people and thanked the Labour Party’s leadership for their support.

The lawmakers said, “Regrettably, the party has evolved into a state of perpetual discord with various factions embroiled in legal battles, thereby undermining its ability to effectively serve the interest of the people.

“The Labour party once a beacon of hope for progressive ideas have regrettably become synonymous with internal squabbles, thereby reducing its capacity to fulfil the aspirations of electorates.”