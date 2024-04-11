Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint In Enugu

Advertisement

Reports reaching Naija News have revealed that a police checkpoint along the Abakaliki-Enugu Highway was targeted by gunmen on Thursday, resulting in the burning of a police patrol van.

It was revealed that the incident occurred at Ishieke junction, located on the outskirts of Abakaliki town.

The Nation quoted sources in the area to have disclosed that one police officer was killed and another was abducted during the attack.

However, at the time of filing this report, these claims could not be independently verified.

Though the police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the attack, he stated that he had no knowledge of any police officer being killed or abducted.

He further noted that information from the scene was still sketchy as of the time he was reached.

“An incident happened this morning but I am still trying to put the details together. At this point, I can’t confirm much, let me get my facts right.

“I just got information that there was an attack at that point, but I don’t have any other information,” the police mouthpiece reportedly stated.

Naija News understands that the latest attack came barely three weeks after four police officers and two civilians were killed in an attack on another checkpoint at hilltop junction.