Victim Of Ogbomoso Nightclub Shooting Not Our Student – LAUTECH Clarifies

The management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), situated in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has responded to the controversy surrounding the tragic killing of one Iyanda Damilola.

In a statement released on Thursday, the varsity clarified that Damilola was not a student of the university as reported by the media.

Naija News understands that an incident occurred earlier during a dispute at a nightclub in Ogbomoso, where Damilola, who was reportedly a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was allegedly shot by a police officer.

Oluwafemi Iyanda, the brother of the deceased who graduated from LAUTECH, mentioned that his sibling had attended his convocation before they went to an after-party on the day of the tragic incident.

However, Akin Fadeyi, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, argued that the unfortunate event did not take place on the institution’s premises during the 16th convocation ceremony.

“The incident occurred around 2 am. It did not occur in the institution. It happened in a club, and in LAUTECH, we don’t have a club or hotel.

“They were fighting and the student who got killed was not our student. So, what happened had nothing to do with LAUTECH. It has nothing to do with our convocation.

“Information from town was that some people got engaged at a nightclub, far from the university premises, during which one of them got killed,” he said.

In the meantime, the incident has resulted in the officers’ detention by the state police authorities.

According to the Oyo State Police Command, the individuals in question were deployed to the nightclub in order to suppress a disturbance that had erupted during the party.

The spokesperson for the command, Osifeso Adewale, stated that the situation escalated, prompting the officers to discharge “warning shots.” Unfortunately, this resulted in a fatality.

“The incident recorded the death of one Iyanda Damilola, ‘m’, and the injury of his brother one Iyanda Femi Isreal, who has since been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

“All operatives involved in the incident, including Inspr Rasheed Saheed, are currently under detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku,” Osifeso said in a Thursday statement.