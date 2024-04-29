Scores Killed, Others Injured As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Enugu Community – [Photos]

Scores of people were reportedly killed in a recent attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday morning revealed that the attack took place late on Sunday evening and resulted in the loss of lives, leaving many others critically injured.

It was gathered that the assailants launched the attack on mourners at Ugwuijoro Nimbo community, leaving behind a trail of tears and sorrow.

Among the victims were Okeh Simon Ugwu Oruku, Okeh Chukwuebuka, Julius Ogbonna Odiegwu, and Gabriel Ugwor Ezea.

Some disturbing images of the incident were sighted by this news platform on Monday morning.

It could be recalled that Nimbo was also attacked in 2016, leading to the death of scores. The incident attracted a nationwide outrage then.

However, neither the police command nor the state government has yet issued an official statement regarding the latest occurrence as of the time this report was filed.

Some weeks ago, Naija News reported that a police checkpoint along the Abakaliki-Enugu Highway was targeted by gunmen, resulting in the burning of a police patrol van.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at Ishieke junction, located on the outskirts of Abakaliki town.

The Nation quoted sources in the area to have disclosed that one police officer was killed and another was abducted during the attack.

However, at the time of filing this report, these claims could not be independently verified.

Though the police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the attack, he stated that he had no knowledge of any police officer being killed or abducted.

He further noted that information from the scene was still sketchy as of the time he was reached.

“An incident happened this morning but I am still trying to put the details together. At this point, I can’t confirm much, let me get my facts right.

“I just got information that there was an attack at that point, but I don’t have any other information,” the police mouthpiece reportedly stated.