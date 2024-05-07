Gunmen Storm Abuja Community, Kidnap 13

No fewer than thirteen people were reportedly abducted in a recent attack in Piko, a secluded community in Bwari Area Council of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Naija News learnt that the attack happened on Sunday, lasting for about an hour without any resistance. It marks the most recent assault on the Council.

It was reported that the Madaki of Piko, Chief John Jatau, verified that 10 locals were taken from his area, including four nomadic Fulani herdsmen.

According to Vanguard, a source disclosed that one of the Fulani herdsmen managed to escape from the captors, while the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N900 million Naira.

The individuals who were abducted from the community and are still in captivity include Nuhu Anyiwoyi, Emmanuel Nuhu, Danjuma Ali, Parisa Numa, Ezekiel Jatau, Shekwosa Ezekiel, Roseline Samuel, Salome Jacob, Abyelo Ezra, and Ezra Male.

“The kidnapping incident occurred last night Sunday 05/05/2024, at about 11 pm. The kidnappers raided the village for about one hour without any response or reaction from the community or outsiders. The major challenge the community faced last night in terms of communication to others was as a result of no telecommunication network in the village, so they picked people from house to house.

“From the community, they picked about 13 people and later released three.

“The Madakin Piko informed me that they have called, and they said they need the ramson of N900 million. They picked about four Fulani people, and one of them later escaped,” the source said.

Naija News recalls that the Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, recently provided logistic support, including motorcycles for hard-to-reach areas, for security agencies in the territory.