Ogun Police Raise Alarm, Alert Nigerians On New Tactics Adopted By Kidnappers

The Ogun State Police Command has issued a stern warning to residents to be vigilant of new strategies employed by kidnappers, particularly at residential gates.

In an interview with Punch, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, revealed that kidnappers are now ambushing victims at their gates, leading to a rise in abductions in the eastern part of the state.

Odutola said the syndicates commonly operate in Sagamu, Iperu, Ikenne, Odogbolu, and Eruwon in the Ijebu Ode region of Ogun East Senatorial District.

She described the attackers’ modus operandi, stating, “They lay in wait at the gates of their unsuspecting victims. As soon as a victim alights from their vehicle to open the gate, the kidnappers emerge from hiding, seizing the vehicle and any remaining occupants.”

This alarming tactic was highlighted by a recent incident in Ikenne, where a man was abducted right at his gate, and his car was driven away with his baby still inside.

Another distressing case involved Nimota Busari, who was abducted in a similar manner while her children were thrown out of the vehicle.

The kidnappers target residents living in remote areas, where police response might be delayed. To combat this, Odutola advised residents in such localities to avoid traveling at night and ensure they are home before dark to mitigate risks.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that business owners and residents in new or remote areas should ensure they return home before dusk so that the police can more effectively monitor and respond to these threats,” she added.

The police have deployed additional patrols to the identified hotspots and are intensifying efforts to dismantle the kidnapping syndicate.

This follows a series of kidnappings in the state, including an attack on a Celestial Church where two worshippers were abducted, and the kidnapping of a school teacher from his farm.

In response to the escalating crime, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has assured that tougher measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of Ogun State residents.